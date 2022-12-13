14 minutes ago

Briamah Isaac Kamoko, aka “Bukom Banku”, a Ghanaian Professional Boxer, has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court for one week on the charge of abetment of crime.

He is said to have abetted with one Prosper Quaye to cause harm to one Ismael Quaye at Bukom in the Greater Accra Region.

Bukom Banku was in the dock with one Mustapha Kamoko, his son, who was also facing the charge of causing damage.

Bukom Banku, aged 50 and his son Mustapha Kamoko, have pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, their accomplice, Prosper Quaye, a 32-year-old unemployed man, who is being held on the charge of causing unlawful damage, failed to appear before court for his plea to be taken.

The Court, therefore, issued a warrant for his arrest.

Mr Godwin Amoah, counsel for the accused person informed the court that Prosper Quaye was at the court earlier but told him that his tummy was paining him and that he was going to buy some drugs.

Mr Amoah prayed the court for bail for his clients saying that they were family and had people of substance to stand as sureties.

He said they had fixed places of abode and that they were not “fright risk.”

The prosecution opposed the bail application because it was not the first time they had committed such a crime and if granted bail, they would interfere in police investigations.

It also prayed for a bench warrant for the arrest of Prosper Quaye.

The Court presided over by Mrs Adelaide Abui Keddey, therefore, remanded them into Police custody for seven days to reappear on December 19, 2022.

Police Chief Inspector Maxwell Ayim, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant, Mr Ishmael Neequaye is a footballer residing at Bukom while accused persons (Bukom Banku and his son) were boxers and Prosper Quaye was unemployed.

The prosecution said all the accused persons were residents of Bukom, near Jamestown.

The prosecution said on November 25, 2022, at about 1730 hours the complainant was in his room sleeping when he heard an unusual noise around his house.

Chief Inspector Ayim said the complainant woke up and saw the accused persons seriously attacking some friends of his, including one Julius Tagoe, a witness in the case.

The prosecution said that the complainant approached them and calmed the situation

Chief Inspector Ayim said Bukom Banku on seeing the complainant, broke a bottle and gave it to Mustapha to inflict wounds on him.

The prosecution said Mustapha took the advice of the Banku and inflicted a deep wound on the abdomen of the complainant who bled profusely.

Chief Inspector Ayim said Prosper also took a stone and hit a 32-inch television belonging to one Tagoe.

The prosecution said the complainant was rushed to the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital where he was admitted.

Chief Inspector Ayim said the accused persons were pursued to be arrested but to no avail.

The prosecution said criminal summons were prepared and served on them to appear before Court.

Source: GNA