NDC Central Regional Communications Director, Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, has been remanded into police custody until court ruling on his case scheduled for Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Mr. Kwesi Dawood was arraigned before the Cape Coast Circuit Court over a charge of abetment to commit illegal abortion and was subject to a bail of GHC 30,000 with two sureties following a bail application by his lawyers.

Prosecutor, ASP Daniel Gadzor Mensah said the accused was standing trial for three new charges which are assault, defilement and incest but he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

However, he has been denied bail by the court and will remain in police custody until final determination on his case.

Background

Mr. Dawood is alleged to have had multiple sexual intercourses with his daughter (name withheld) since 2019 resulting in her getting pregnant.

According to the Prosecutor, the complainant, who is the victim’s mother, in June filed a complaint with DOVVSU at Agona Swedru after the daughter informed her of her ordeal.

The mother narrated how the girl’s father has been having sex with her, impregnating her and taking the daughter to his friend named Atta Mensah who administered a drug to abort the pregnancy.