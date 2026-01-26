3 hours ago

The Ho Magistrate Court has remanded Godsway Kwaku Dogbey, a driver with the Volta Regional Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), into police custody in connection with a suspected narcotics trafficking operation.

The decision followed a request by prosecutors to defer the taking of his plea to allow for further investigations.

Dogbey was arrested on January 23, 2026, after an intelligence-led operation by the Volta Regional Police Command, involving the Drug Law Enforcement Unit, Police Intelligence Unit, and the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

According to police, the suspect was transporting 26 sacks of substances believed to be Indian hemp from the Fume enclave through Ho towards Sogakope in a white American Ford Wagon branded with Ghana Health Service inscriptions.

Prosecutor Sergeant Micheal Kadey told the court that the accused failed to stop at the Ziave Police Checkpoint, prompting officers to give chase before intercepting the vehicle near Tarso Hotel in Ho.

A search conducted in the presence of the suspect reportedly uncovered more than 2,000 wrapped compressed leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs, with an estimated street value running into millions of Ghana cedis.

When the case was called, prosecutors requested that the accused’s plea be deferred to enable the presentation of full facts and the continuation of investigations. The court granted the request, ordered the suspect to cooperate with police, and cautioned public servants against abusing their positions.

The court took judicial notice of the seized exhibits as suspected narcotic substances and remanded Dogbey into police custody. He is expected to reappear before the Ho Circuit Court on February 5, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Volta Regional Health Directorate has confirmed that Dogbey is an employee of the Directorate but emphasized that it has launched internal disciplinary processes, including the establishment of a committee of enquiry, while fully cooperating with police investigations.