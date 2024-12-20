4 hours ago

The Mpraeso Circuit Court has revoked the bail of 17 out of the 27 suspects implicated in the alleged kidnapping of the Abetifihene.

The decision followed revelations by the prosecution, led by State Attorney Cyril Keteku, that none of the 17 accused individuals were National Security operatives as they had previously claimed.

The prosecution also requested a court warrant for the Cybersecurity Unit of the Ghana Police Service to retrieve CCTV footage from Abetifi township on November 7, 2024, the day of the incident.

Counsel for the accused, Kimanthi and Partners, led by Francis Bruce, argued that bail should be maintained, emphasizing that every offense is bailable under Ghanaian law.

However, presiding judge Her Honour Adwoa Akyemaa Ofosu revoked the bail and ordered the 17 suspects to remain in custody until the next hearing on January 6, 2025.

The judge also granted the prosecution’s request for a warrant to access CCTV footage of the incident.

Of the remaining 10 suspects, only four, including a prominent figure, Nana Yaa Asantewaa, have met their bail conditions, while the other six remain in police custody.

Speaking to Adom News after the proceedings, lead counsel Francis Bruce indicated that his team is awaiting the detailed judgment to determine their next steps.