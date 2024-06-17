22 hours ago

The High Court in Kumasi has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Chief Inspector Samuel Krah against the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare and the State regarding his promotion.

The court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Anokyi Gyimah, delivered its judgement on Friday, June 14, 2024, stating that higher academic qualifications alone do not entitle a police officer to automatic promotion.

Justice Gyimah ruled, "The plaintiff has failed to prove his claim on the preponderance of probability. The Plaintiff’s attainment of higher academic qualification is not entitled to promotion by reason only that he attained academic qualification."

The court emphasized that promotions within the police service are based on competitive examinations or special recommendations as outlined in the Police Service Regulations.

"Thus, depending on the mode of recruitment, an entry to the Police Academy is by competitive examination or by special recommendation in line with Police Service Regulation," the judgement noted.

The court further advised Chief Inspector Krah to persist in his efforts to gain promotion through the established procedures.

"The Court therefore encourages the Plaintiff to continue writing the entrance examination as he may find favour in the exams in future," the judgement added.

Chief Inspector Krah had argued that despite his 25 to 30 years of service, his junior colleagues had been promoted to higher ranks under the same special amnesty, while he was denied the same opportunity.

He sought entry into the Police Academy to facilitate his promotion to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).