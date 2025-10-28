1 hour ago

Proceedings in the much-publicised $2 million Sky Train case hit a snag on Monday, October 27, 2025, prompting the High Court to issue a stern warning to one of the accused, former Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) Board Chairman, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi.

Presiding judge Justice Audrey Kocuvi-Tay cautioned Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi that the case would proceed in his absence if he failed to appear with a lawyer by Wednesday, October 29. The warning came after the former minister appeared in court without formal legal representation, explaining that his new counsel, Yaw Boafo, had not yet completed his registration with the court.

Charges Over $2 Million Sky Train Payment

Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi and former GIIF CEO Solomon Asamoah are facing charges of conspiracy and wilfully causing financial loss to the state. The case revolves around the alleged unauthorised release of $2 million to Africa Investor Holdings Limited in 2019 as part of the proposed Accra Sky Train project.

The payment was reportedly made without due diligence or full board approval. Prosecutors say the transaction amounted to financial loss since the Sky Train project — once projected to cost between $2.6 billion and $3.2 billion — never materialised.

Chief State Attorney Sefakor Batse expressed frustration over the repeated delays, insisting the prosecution’s first witness was ready to testify.

Defence Request for Documents Dismissed

Before the warning, the court ruled on a defence application seeking access to GIIF board and committee meeting minutes, which they argued would show the investment was properly approved.

Victoria Barth, counsel for Mr. Asamoah, and Duke Aaron Sasu, former lawyer for Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi, maintained that the documents were crucial to their clients’ defence.

However, Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai opposed the motion, arguing that the materials were not in the prosecution’s possession. Justice Kocuvi-Tay dismissed the request, stating that the defence had failed to prove otherwise.

The judge advised that the defence could explore other legal means to access the records if necessary and cleared the way for the trial to continue this week.