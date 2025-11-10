37 minutes ago

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has made it clear he intends to keep hold of Brandon Thomas-Asante, despite growing interest from rival clubs, including Leeds United, ahead of the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old Ghana international has been in scintillating form, scoring 10 goals and registering 3 assists in 15 Championship appearances, making him the league’s top performer and a key figure in Coventry’s promotion push.

“He’s central to our plans. We’re building something, and Brandon is a big part of that,” Lampard is understood to have told club insiders.

Contract Status & Transfer Outlook



Contracted until 2028



Long-term deal complicates potential bids



Leeds United monitoring situation



Lampard unwilling to sell mid-season

Thomas-Asante’s consistency and sharp finishing have made him indispensable, and Coventry are determined to resist offers that could derail their campaign.

National Team Calls On The Horizon

Thomas-Asante is expected to feature for Ghana in the upcoming Kirin Cup friendlies against Japan (Nov 14) and South Korea (Nov 18), further boosting his international profile.