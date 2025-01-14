1 hour ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has urged former President John Dramani Mahama to reconsider the plan to build a National Cathedral in the country, given the current challenges Ghana faces.

Gyampo stresses that the focus should be on resolving the financial issues left by the previous administration, particularly the expensive National Cathedral project.

He suggests that part of the costs could be covered by using Nana Akufo-Addo’s end-of-service benefits, and that those responsible for the financial mismanagement should be held accountable.

He further advises Mahama to prioritize addressing pressing issues such as restructuring the Free SHS program and tackling corruption, rather than pursuing the cathedral project.