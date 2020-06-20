3 hours ago

At least, four inmates at the Asamankese police cells in the Eastern Region have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a source close to Ghanaguardian.com has revealed.

According to the source, all 4 carriers of the deadly disease are still in the cells.

It explained that, on Thursday, June 4, 2020, samples of a total of 24 inmates (men) were taken and after one week when the results were out, it emerged that, 4 of them were positive.

The source disclosed that, this was after the police suspected some inmates could be leaving with the contagion, and took up the steps to prove their doubts.

It said, instead of taking them to any of the isolation or treatment centers for medication and treatment, the inmates, who have been confirmed as having the virus, have rather been dragged to the female cells, since there was no woman in the custody.

Efforts have been made to speak with the officers to get their side of the story but we are yet to be successful in our quest.

Meanwhile, the government has expanded the number of COVID-19 treatment centres from 33 to 71, to ensure that all infected persons receive quality care.

It has also increased the number of treatment beds from 450 to 700.

Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, announced this at a media briefing to give an update on the case management of the respiratory infection.

He said there were currently 20 treatment centres that were not being used.

Besides, they were creating 12 intensive care unit beds at the Ridge Hospital, Pantang and Dodowa health facilities, to deal with for any COVID-19 surge.