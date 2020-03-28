Speaking to Accra on Saturday, Agyemang Badu said, “Players must stay away from Sunday special games because the Virus is mainly contracted through contact”.

Opening up on life in Italy at the moment, the FIFA U-20 World Cup winner revealed that he has served his 14-day mandatory self-isolation and can now go out.

Badu, however, disclosed that he is staying indoors and refusing to watch TV because of how the situation in Italy is being reported in the media.

“I am scared to switch on the Television because of how the virus is been reported on television”, he said.

The hardworking midfielder added, “What I have seen is that the Coronavirus must be taken seriously. When it all started there were assertions that it cannot infect a black-skinned person. Now I am sure everyone knows it knows no race or what color you have”.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu further advises the Ghanaian citizenry to remain calm and not panic during these trying times while also urging everyone to follow the directives from the government.

“Let’s understand that and stay at home. That is the only option. Just like the president said, if you don’t have anything to do in town just stay home”.

Ghana's confirmed cases of the Coronavirus stand at 136 with 4 deaths as of Saturday, March 28, 2020.