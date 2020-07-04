2 hours ago

President of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has begun a 14-day precautionary self-isolation, the Ministry of Information has announced.

This decision, according to the Ministry, is after at least one person within the close circles of the President tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry in a Press Release stated that, Mr. Akufo-Addo's 14-day precautionary self-isolation began Saturday, July 4, 2020.

READ ALSO: Name the person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Akufo-Addo's close circle - NDC demands

The statement, however, cleared that: "He has, as at today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution".

"The President will during this precautionary self-isolation period, be working from Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House, Accra", the statement added.

Read the is full statement:

Source: Ghanaguardian.com