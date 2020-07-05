1 hour ago

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is crying out for the name of the official who has tested positive for COVID-19 in President Akufo-Addo's close circle.

The Ministry of Information announced Saturday night that, President of the republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is going on two weeks precautionary self-isolation.

According to a statement signed by the sector Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the President took the decision after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The statement, however, cleared that: "He has, as at today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution".

"The President will during this precautionary self-isolation period, be working from Presidential Villa at the Jubilee House, Accra", the statement added.

In response, a member of the NDC communication team, Yayra Koku said the government should name the official who has tested positive for the infectious disease in Akufo-Addo's close circle. He also wished him well as he self-isolates.

"Ok, we hear. We wish him the best, but we need to the person within his close circle who has tested positive.", the outspoken communicator queried on Facebook.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com