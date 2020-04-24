59 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to allow Muslims pray in groups as they observe this year's Ramadan which began on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Currently, the President has placed a ban on religious gatherings in the country as part of measures by the government to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Alhaji Irbard Ibrahim who made the passionate request said, the Muslims can be made in groups of 20 per mosque as they pray Allah in this holy month.

In a post on Facebook, Irbard Ibrahim observed that there will be no cause for alarm once the groups engage in proper hand washing and also apply hand sanitizers before making entry into the place of worship.

To buttress his plea, Irbard noted "there was Jumah (Friday) congregational prayer in Mecca today".

"THERE WAS JUMA’A IN MECCA TODAY

Can Ghana allow small groups of 20 into mosques during this holy month of Ramadan while Veronica buckets and alcohol-free hand sanitizers are made compulsory at the gate?", his passionate appeal read.