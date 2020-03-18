1 hour ago

Obuasi Ashantigold is the latest team to send their players on a week long break following the suspension of football in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Government has decided to place a temporary ban on al public gatherings following the recording of seven cases of coronavirus in Ghana.

In a televised address on Sunday evening, the President says as part of the measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 all public, social, sporting gatherings have been banned with immediate effect for at least four weeks.

Also all schools from the basic to tertiary have been closed down with immediate effect with the exception of B.EC.E and WASSCE candidates.

The president said, however, that private funerals will be permitted if there are no more than 25 people in attendance.

"These are not ordinary times," the president said as he urged the citizens to co-operate with health authorities to help with contact tracing and "community spreading."

"Let us all put our shoulders to the wheel," the president said "and I am confident that together we shall overcome this challenge."

The President also announced that in the coming days the Attorney General will place emergency legislation before parliament to help enforce all the measures announced.

Ghana has so far recorded seven cases of the Coronavirus.

The miners will be back in camp on Tuesday 24th March 2020 to commence preparation with the hope that football can begin.