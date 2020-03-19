39 minutes ago

Captain of the Black Stars Andre Dede Ayew has released a heart warming message of support and encouragement in these trying times as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps through the world.

The novel coronavirus has caused the suspension of many sporting,entertainment and other activities worldwide as it has left many people battling for their lives whiles others have also died.

COVID-19 a flu like ailment which started in China December last year has swept through the world like world fire with Italy now the epicenter of the pandemic whiles others like Germany, France, Spain and UK are all experiencing its full force.

Although the fatality rate is not on the high, it infected 244,176 with 10,006 deaths while 87,407 have fully recovered from the ailment as at Thursday 19th March 2020 9:40pm GMT.

The Black Stars captain has urged all to adhere to the preventive guidelines provided while we keep safe to avoid contracting the deadly virus.

He also empathizes with affected persons and prays for a quick recover while also encouraging front line health care professionals to continue their good works.

The Swansea attackers adds that together we will all win this difficult match with COVID-19.

“As the world takes the decisive steps to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus which is wrecking havoc too families, communities and nations, I want to urge you all to continue to adhere strictly to all preventive advice to help stay healthy and also help curb the spread of the pandemic,” excerpts of Andre Ayew's message.

Here is the full statement below: