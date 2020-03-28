1 hour ago

Ghanaian international, Samuel Owusu has donated 125 cartons of hand sanitizers to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The Black Stars winger, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday March 28, has been vociferous in the national campaign against the spread of Coronavirus with recorded video messages on social media.

The Al-Fayha midfielder, through his ‘The Owusu Project’, decided to back his words in the fight against the pandemic with the donation of the sanitizers to be handed to clubs in locations that have recorded cases of the virus – namely Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Obuasi.

General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo received the items on behalf of the GFA.

He said: “This is a very good step. On behalf of the GFA, I would like to thank Samuel Owusu for the presentation.

“He has done tremendously well; the GFA and the clubs are grateful.”

Speaking on behalf of the player, CEO of ‘The Owusu project’, Patrick Akoto said the donation is their little contribution to the bigger picture of fighting the pandemic

“The human race is facing a possible extinction and the world is in deep trouble due to this rampaging threat from Coronavirus so we saw the need to contribute our quota to this fight.”