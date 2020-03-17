1 hour ago

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has revealed that it will hear Winfred Osei Kwaku’s case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA) via video conference following the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The Swiss-based body on Monday night reiterated its desire to rule on the hanging matter by stating that lawyers of both parties would not be asked to travel to Zurich for the hearing.

With coronavirus hitting every activity in Europe, it was thought it could delay the hearing of the case that Palmer is seeking judgement that could turn Ghana FA leadership direction on its head.

He told the court that he was unfairly and illegally thrown out of the Ghana FA Presidential election race and he is demanding justice over the matter.

As a result of bans on travel by several countries affected by the pandemic, CAS says it will hear the matter via video conferencing or submission of written statements.

The case had initially been decided to be addressed on the basis of written submission but that has taken a different twist as hearings at CAS can be conducted from May.

Winfred Osei, popularly known as Palmer, dragged the Ghana FA to CAS over his ‘unfair’ disqualification from the presidential race in October last year.

CAS agreed with Palmer and ordered FIFA to file its defence in the case which the Tema Youth owner was thrown out of the Ghana FA election race.

Mr. Osei Kwaku suspects several officials of the then- Normalisation Committee who were appointed conspired against him to kick him out of the race and has even filed Ethics Committee cases against the quartet.

The Ghana Football Association named Hendrik Willem Kesler for its legal showdown against Wilfred Osei Kwaku “Palmer” at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Dutch and Swiss-based international lawyer is to arbitrate on the long-standing legal tussle with the disqualified aspirant.

Meanwhile, Palmer and his team have appointed John Didulica as their abitrator in the case.

Mr John Didulica is the Chair of North Geelong Warriors Football Club, a former Director of Football & General Counsel at Melbourne City Football Club; Former legal counsel to Football Federation Australia; Former member of the FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber; former professional footballer