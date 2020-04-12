1 hour ago

Ghana has seen a sharp rise in coronavirus case count increasing to a staggering 566 nationwide from the last count of 408.

The Ghana Health Service has released new figures of 158 new cases of coronavirus across the country.

It shows new cases have been recorded in the Western, Volta regions which hitherto were yet to record a single case increasing the regions with infections of COVID-19 to 10 out of the 16.

Health authorities attribute the increasing number of cases to the ongoing enhanced surveillance exercise.

"Over the past thirteen (13) days (since the introduction of the enhanced surveillance), a number of measures have been introduced to control and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Ghana. Among these include restrictive movement in the hotspots of the outbreak, intensive contact tracing and laboratory testing, social distancing, and intensive public education. These measures have resulted in a sudden increase in case detection, with high number of cases being reported."

"As of 11 April 2020, 23:00 Hrs, a total of 37,954 persons have been tested with 566 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 566 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and tested negative, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died."

"Of the 566 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 292 were reported from the routine surveillance, 159 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale."

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West.

Per the data presented by the Ghana Health Service more males have been infected with 58% males while 42% are females.

Curiously it appears the community spread is catching fire as 66.6% have no travel history whatsoever while 33.4% have travel history.

Region breakdown

Greater Accra – 452Ashanti – 49Eastern – 32Northern – 10Volta – 9Upper West – 7Upper East – 4North East – 1Western – 1Central – 1