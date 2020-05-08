2 hours ago

Central University has reduced its fees for the 2020-2021 academic year for as much as 55% in some programmes in order to provide support to parents and students post COVID-19.

Being the foremost private Christian tertiary institution in Ghana, the University Council has approved varying percentage reduction of fees for programmes in its eight schools.

International freshmen and women will be enjoying comprehensive fee reductions ranging between 6% to 55%.

Ghanaian students will also enjoy fee reduction for most programmes and general freezing of last academic year’s fees for the rest of the programmes.

Central University has over 7000 students studying various Graduate and Undergraduate programmes on its campuses at Miotso, Accra, and Kumasi.

New students applying to Central University will have the opportunity to study programmes from the Central Business School, the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, the Faculty of Law, the School of Architecture and Design, the School of Medicine and Health Sciences, the School of Engineering and Technology, the School of Pharmacy and the School of Graduate Studies.

Currently the only private university offering Architecture and one of the foremost in legal and pharmacy education in Ghana, Central University provides a serene and conducive environment for teaching, learning and research and invites applications from qualified students for the 2020-2021 academic year.