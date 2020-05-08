40 minutes ago

Residents of Chokor, a suburb of Accra in the Greater Accra region may be sitting on a time bomb as it has been revealed that about 98 percent of them are refusing to adhere to the 'wear mask' and 'social distancing' directives.

It would be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in his seventh address to the nation appealed to the public to wear nose masks and observe social distancing as part of measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

But according to a report by Happy FM, the peole have refused to observe the orders.

During a tour of the area by Happy FM’s Joseph Nii Ankrah were found without the masks and also defying the social distance protocols.

For some, they would only wear the nose masks if the Government is ready to provide it for free.

“My money is being deducted as tax and it’s being used to produce this thing; about 150,000 a day and yet I’m at home, I’m not going to work and you expect me to produce it and wear it. I don’t have the money anyway so let him (President Akufo-Addo) bring my share of the 150,000 nose masks that he is paying for with our money,” one resident asserted.

Other residents, however, noted that they don’t wear the nose masks often because they are uncomfortable, thus making them run out of breath easily.

“I am fasting, so I feel weak when I wear the nose mask for a very long period. However, I wear it often because I don’t know where I may contract the disease from”.

However, during the lockdown Chorkor was in the news for notorious reason when they ignored the President’s lockdown directives, to chill at the beach on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Hundreds of people who reside at the popular coastal area were out in their numbers in the afternoon to cool it off by swimming in the sea, unperturbed by the growing cases of Coronavirus in Ghana.