2 hours ago

Coronavirus death toll in Ghana is shot to 8, this is according to the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The GHS confirming the latest development, said the West African country’s total case count is now 408.

As of 10 April 2020, a total of 27,346 persons have been tested with 408 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 408 positive cases are as follows: four have been treated, discharged and have tested negative, 394 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight have died.

Of the 408 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 205 were reported from the routine surveillance, 88 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Northern, North East, Upper East and Upper West regions.