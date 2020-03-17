2 hours ago

Following the suspension of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier league due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dreams FC’s defender Abdul Jalilu shared his thoughts on the recent development.

The defender in a conversation with Dreams Media gave an insight on how his colleagues are protecting themselves from the Coronavirus disease and what Dreams FC fans should also do to be safe.

"Obviously every player would always want to play football so I am a bit disappointed but the most important thing is our health,we can’t play football in an unsafe environment hence we support the decision of the FA and we pray that things will get better so we return back unto the field", Abdul Jalilu said.

The highly rated centre back further stated what the effect of the break is on the playing Body of the 'Still Believe' Lads.

"Obviously it does because we were hoping to turn things around before the first round comes to an end but as I said earlier you can’t play football in an unsafe environment.We can’t risk the lives of our fans and any one because we want three points.

"But definitely we will change things when the league resumes.", he added.

"It’s been very boring without football but we are taking good care of ourselves.

"We are following all the advice given by the World Health Organization(WHO) and the Ministry of Health.

"We wash our hands frequently and maintain high personal hygiene.We are taking no risk.

"I urge them to first of all take good care of themselves and respect the directives of the health officials.

"No need to panic but rather take no risk and believe that we will soon meet them on the pitch", Abdul Jalilu concluded.