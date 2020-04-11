3 hours ago

Seven more persons have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the Eastern Region raising the count in the region to 23.

These persons are under quarantine in Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality and 22 of them are Indians with one other being Ghanaian.

“On 10th April 2020, additional 7 positive results were received such that the total positive cases at AFCON camp B are 23,” a statement from the Eastern Regional Health Directorate said.

Indications are that there is some “heightened tension and anxiety at the camp” because the persons on quarantine are still not aware of the persons among them who are negative or positive.

According to the Eastern regional health directorate, “it is impossible to know what proportion of the 244 samples sent have been tested to yield the 22 positive results so far received.”

“There is growing unease at the Camp B as POSITIVE cases are quarantined and clinically managed on-site. Discussions have begun with the Camp Managers to identify a place where all POSITIVES could be managed henceforth,” the statement said.

In addition, the directorate disclosed that “anecdotal evidence suggests the Camp staff paid night-time visits to some persons within the Kpong Township before the lockdown on Camp B.”

“Such persons shall be traced within the Kpong Township starting tomorrow with the help of the Assemblyman for the area,” the statement added.

There are three camps associated with the AFCON Company, a construction company with ties to an Indian business conglomerate.

There is a Camp A in Afienya in the Greater Accra Region, Camp B in Kpong and Camp C in Aperguso, both in the Eastern Region.

Camp A has about 245 staff and Camp C about 36 staff.

The total numbers of staff in all 3 campsites shall be verified tomorrow and bout 26 samples have been taken from the staff at Camp C.

New restrictions in Lower Manya Krobo

The recent cases have compelled the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly to impose some restrictions on its residents.

In a statement, the assembly, for example, said only persons in the food value chain will be allowed at the Agormanya market.

Security checkpoints will also be mounted at all entry points to the municipality.

Despite these developments, Ghana’s official case count remains 378, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The country has also recorded six deaths and four recoveries.

Source:Citi News Room