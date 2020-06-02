1 hour ago

The Ghana Library Authority has declared 2020 as the Year of Learning with the ultimate objective of connecting Ghanaians to knowledge resources.

However, with the rapid spread of the Coronavirusirus, the Eastern Regional Library has resorted to virtual library services for it's users in order to continuously keep them reading.

For this reason, the library will undertake its maiden Virtual Storytime from the Children's Corner via it's official Facebook page every Friday whilst encouraging Ghanaians to also download the Ghana Library App which was introduced by the Authority in 2019.

According to the Regional Librarian, Mr. Evans Korletey-Tene, these services have been introduced to continuously remind the Ghanaian reader that they can still engage with the services of the library whilst also staying safe at home.

He further indicated to parents this is the best time to allow their wards to benefit from the use of their phones to download the App from playstore or Appstore rather than play games.