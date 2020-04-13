44 minutes ago

English Star, Danny Welbeck has donated an amount of £10,000.00 to his mother’s hometown in Ghana in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker sent relief packages including sanitary items, food and hand sanitizers to the people of Nkawiepanin in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Other PPE’s were sent to the Nkawie Government Hospital in the combat against COVID-19 in the District.

His auntie, Charlotte Adwoa Tumutuom who stood on his behalf to present the items said, the Watford striker has been concerned about the people of Nkawie in this extraordinary time and support the fight against COVID-19.

“Danny has been very concerned about how his people would survive these trying times,” she told Pulse.

“Though he has never lived here, he has a great affection for the people of Ghana, so he felt it prudent to offer some help in the very small way that he can to support the government’s efforts on these times.”

Danny Welbeck was last in Ghana in 2017 and has since not retuned to Ghana.