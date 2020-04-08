1 hour ago

Doctors in the country have given the firmest of assurances that nothing can prevent them from winning the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country as they are ever prepared to sacrifice their all for the safety of Ghanaians.

According to the Ghana Medical Association, even the death of their members as they fight this battle won’t deter them from surging forward until the battle is won and the safety of Ghanaians restored.

The President of GMA, Dr. Frank Ankobea gave this assurance on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, when, at the invitation of President Akufo-Addo, the Executive Committee of the Ghana Medical Association engaged with the President on measures being taken to combat the spread of the virus.

peaking at the Jubilee House, Dr. Ankobea revealed that they are gingered to go the extra mile due to the recognition and the appreciation of their effort exhibited by the President.

“When you are working and the President of the nation recognizes the work that you are doing, it is very, very encouraging, and I must tell you we have resolved that we’ll carry on this fight no matter what it takes. We know some of us may be taken away by COVID, but that is not going to let us down, and we will continue to mobilize all the health workers and fight to the end of this COVID-19.”

He again expressed his appreciation for the announcement made by President Akufo-Addo to the effect that the country will be going into local production of PPEs.

ABCNewsgh