10 minutes ago

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has approved for clinical trials the first herbal remedy for the treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the first ever local medicine that has been granted approval by the FDA since the inception of the global pandemic despite several persons claiming to have herbal cure for the disease.

The approved herbal medicine is called Nibima which has been submitted by the School of Public Health of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technologies School of Public Health.

According to the FDA, the school presented an application to them in September 2020, for clinical trials to be done on the above mentioned medicine.

The FDA says that following laboratory studies conducted by the KNUST's School of Public Health, they found out that the supposed herbal medicine could be of significant benefit to the cure of COVID-19.

Ghana's Food and Drugs Authority has been classified as a World Health Organization (WHO) Maturity Level 3 Regulatory Agency.

The FDA has given approval for the clinical trials of the herbal medicine to start.

BELOW IS THE FULL RELEASE: