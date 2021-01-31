3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be presenting to Ghanaians his 23rd update on measures taken by his government to address the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The president is expected to speak to the nation at exactly 8 pm, Sunday evening.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) reported today that 405 persons have so far succumbed to the disease.

Reports also indicate that the South African and UK variant which is more contagious has been found in Ghana.

It is thus expected that the President will make this official. Ban on public gatherings, will also likely be enforced.