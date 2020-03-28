1 hour ago

Black Star Nana Ampomah is the latest star to contribute his widows mite towards the fight against the dreaded coronavirus, donating some health items to the Narh-Bita Hospital in Tema.

The items, which were presented on behalf of German-based winger , includ;

✓ 5 big drums of Veronica Buckets

✓ 500 pieces of hand gloves

✓ 3 boxes of exotic hand sanitizers

✓ 10 packs of Bel Aquah water

✓ 20 bottles of liquid soap

✓ 5 bundles of tissue paper

✓ An undisclosed amount of money

It also inluded an undisclosed amount of, which was handed over to the management of the facility.

It comes at a time when the nation is racing against time to curb the spread of the pandemic that has claimed 4 lives with a week.

Ampomah becomes the third Ghanaian footballer make donation for the COVID-19 fight after Samuel Owusu and Asamoah Gyan, who on Friday donated to the people Weija-Gbawe.

Ghana, as at Saturday 27th March had recorded 141 cases of coronavirus with two recoveries, a situation that has precipitated a partial lockdown in Greater Accra, Greater Kumasi, Tema and some parts Kasoa in the Central Region.