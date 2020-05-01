2 hours ago

General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Justice Yankson says the current climate is not conducive for football despite government easing restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has therefore advised the powers that be to think of starting a new Ghana Premier League season when the COVID-19 ends as already we are operating a crush program.

There has been no football activities in the country since 15th March, 2020 when government announced a ban on all public gathering.

The GFA has been thrown into a state of dilemma as to whether to annul the current season or to continue when the COVID-19 pandemic is finally over.

In a chat with Happy Fm on Friday,the General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association urged the GFA to think of starting a new season when the pandemic is over as football cannot continue anytime soon.

“At this point in line with measures by the President, we will be breaching the rules if football is allowed to go on. Football is a contact game and one of the preventive measures is to practice social distancing. As it stands now we haven’t been able to reduce the community spread and in line with what FIFA and the UEFA has done, we should hasten slowly and try not to play the game as soon as possible”.

“The more the season prolongs without matches it will be better to consider and start a new season. Even with the current season due to the challenges with Normalization, we were trying to do a crush program and now there is Covid-19. So this will give us another opportunity for us to prepare well for another season”.

He says his outfit is ready to help guide authorities as to when the beautiful game can restart when all this mess is over.

“The health officials will help and guide the authorities on when football should return.As it stands now it is very difficult to predict when football should return.We are hoping the cases will not increase and we should all abide by the protocols so football can return soon” he indicated.