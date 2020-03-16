1 hour ago

Ghana's former president, John Dramani Mahama has commended the effort of the country's health workers in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19)pandemic.

According to him, the whole nation is relying on their courage and bravery to see Ghana through this difficult time.

"To our front line health workers, a grateful nation salutes all your efforts. Your country Ghana is behind you. We are relying on your courage, bravery, and competence to see us through this time. We ask for God’s protection for you in this hour of crisis", John Mahama said in a Facebook live address on Monday.

The NDC flag-bearer also pledged his support as well as the support of the Minority to measures taken my government.

"We will be supportive of the actions and measures being taken by government while we remain vigilant that the public is adequately protected", he added.

Ghana recorded it's first two COVID-19 cases last Thursday. The country has since recorded four more cases as indicated by the ministry of information on Sunday.

The ministry of health has put in place measures to ensure the virus does not spread a cross the country. The measures include restricting travels and establishing isolation centers.