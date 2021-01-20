1 hour ago

Ghana’s COVID-19 active cases have risen to 2,174, health officials have said.

This was after 366 patients tested positive for the virus, according to an update posted on the Ghana Health Service’s webpage on Tuesday.

The country has so far confirmed 58,431 COVID-19 related infections.

55, 899 patients have either been treated or discharged, the data revealed.

So far 13 out of 16 regions have recorded active cases.

The sharp rise in the number of cases come after the country recorded a new virus strain at arrivals at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in the capital Accra.

Already plans are far afoot to procure vaccines as the country also receives a team of Chinese doctors to battle the virus.

Source: Daily Mail GH