2 hours ago

As part of the efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana, the Football Association has offered its national camping base, the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence to the government.

The Ghana FA has communicated to the government to consider the facility as one of the isolation centers in the battle against the COVID-19.

With over 300 cases confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana, the GFA has offered the facility to help the government combat the deadly virus and curtail the spread.

The Ghana FA has communicated to the government and are ready to release the facility should they accept.

As of Saturday April 11, 2020, Ghana has recorded 378 cases of COVID-19, six dead and three recoveries.

Source: GhanaSoccerNet