Ghana has recorded 777 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the country’s active case count to 5,786.

Additionally, nine new deaths have also been recorded pushing the death toll 433.

This was captured on the Ghana Health Service’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

497 persons have also recovered from the disease.

Currently, Ghana has 126 and 46 persons in severe and critical conditions respectively.

A total of 788,526 tests have been conducted since the outbreak.

The Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, and Central Regions continue to lead with the highest rate of infections.

Citifmonline