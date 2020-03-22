2 hours ago

Ghanaian trio, Francis Narh, Dennis Tetteh and James Kotei are among very few football players on the globe involved in competitive football action despite the risk of coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday afternoon duo Narh and Tetteh started the game for Slavia Mozyr who suffered a 3-1 loss to Slutsk in the Belarus Vysshaya Liga.

Defender James Kotei was unused as he watched the game from the bench for the entire period at the City Stadium which is the home grounds of Slutsk.

Belarus is one the countries in Europe who have recorded less cases of the pandemic with 69 cases recorded and just 15 recoveries.

19,000 people in the country have been tested for the coronavirus with number of cases expected to rise in the coming days.

Belarus is a landlocked country in Eastern Europe bordered by Russia to the northeast, Ukraine to the south, Poland to the west, and Lithuania and Latvia to the northwest and has an estimated population of about 10 million according to wikipedia.