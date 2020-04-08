58 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency and Ghana's Minister for Communications has donated Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and other essential items to the Dansoman Polyclinic as part of her contribution to the fight against the Covid - 19 pandemic.

The Dansoman Polyclinic is the only public health facility in the Ablekuma West Constituency and it serves the whole of the Dansoman Estates and adjoining communities as far as Weija.

The PPEs and other essential items donated by the Member of Parliament would ensure that health professionals in the facility work under safe conditions in this delicate period of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Addressing the Media after the donation, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful bemoaned the sharp increase in the number of Covid- 19 cases in the Ablekuma West Constituency and implored constituents to observe all of the laid down protocols in fighting the pandemic.

Management of the Dansoman Polyclinic expressed their appreciation to the Member of Parliament for her continous support for the facility.