Inmates at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital in Accra yesterday, May 20, 2020, received free lunch from the Boresah Royal Foundation (BRF).

The Wednesday afternoon gesture by the philanthropic organization was in partnership with Netherlands-based Treasures Foundation.

This comes in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during the donation, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the BRF, Queen Boresah Fantevie, said they will continue to share food (lunch) to the vulnerable in Ghana and across the Africa continent.

Queen Boresah, as she is affectionately called, expressed her profound gratitude to the European-based organization for the great partnership.

She, however, pleaded to all to support the wealthy course in these trying times.

"...Treasures Foundation in The Netherlands in partnership with Boresah Royal foundation has started its year long distribution of food (Lunch) to the vulnerable in Ghana and across Africa.

Yesterday, we reached out to patients of the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital. Support this course. We are in unusual times", Queen's Facebook post read.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the intimates, an official of the hospital [name unknown], extremely thanked the two foundations for extending their food distribution program to the facility.

