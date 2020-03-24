1 hour ago

On Saturday 21st March 2020, the war against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic took a positive turn when Dr Vanessa Kabu Mensah of West Africa Rescue Association and sports journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, led the One Ghana volunteers on an education, awareness and donation exercise in Ashaiman Accra.

Along with the support of medical supervisors, the donations, education and awareness were conducted within the strictest health and safety guidelines.

Dr Kabu Mensah said it is important to ensure that the risk of spreading or potential contamination is reduced for both volunteers, market women, traders, shoppers and donor recipients.

"First and foremost, we must stay safe even though we can't paint a false rosy picture just because we don't want to cause fear and panic".

She stressed on the need for more education and awareness on a constant basis whilst following government directives aimed at keeping Ghanaians safe and alive.

"The truth is, we must educate ourselves with all the relevant information we get from our authorities and be on the highest alert especially as this virus has killed over 700 people in just one day elsewhere".

According to Ampofo Ankrah, hawkers and traders may not be as social media savvy as others, therefore monitoring tv news bulletins regularly should not be taken for granted.

He revealed that Ghanaian professional footballers playing in the US Major League Soccer have initiated a social media awareness campaign on Coronavirus.

Jonathan Mensah, David Accam and Harrison Afful have come together to share key information on multiple platforms.

Through the Jonathan Mensah Foundation, the three players have supported the purchase and donation of sanitizers, detergents, gloves, face masks and other protective items.

The initiative for the promotion of hygiene and good sanitation practice was coordinated by One Ghana Volunteers.

Others who participated in the education awareness campaign were beach soccer officials and players.

The Ashaiman Municipal Education Sports Coordinator Edem Dela was also in attendance as well as a nurse from the local Ashaiman Medical Polyclinic Miss Esther Holdrook Smith.

The One Ghana Education and Awareness Campaign is ongoing via social media platforms.