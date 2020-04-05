1 hour ago

In a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country, Founder and President of Angel Group, Dr. Kwaku Oteng has donated items worth eight billion old Ghana cedis to hospitals, orphanages and head potters in Kumasi.

Items donated were bags of rice, cooking oil, PPEs and boxes of Adonko hand sanitizers.

At the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Prof. Baffour Opoku, Medical Director at the facility was grateful to Dr. Kwaku Oteng for his support ‘in this critical times’.

The team also visited the Kumasi central Prisons where DDP Samuel Owusu Amponsah, Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana Prisons Service received the item also thanked Dr. Oteng for the kind gesture.

The head porters were not left as they benefited from the donation – bags of rice, cooking oil, cloves and Adonko sanitizers.

On Thursday, April 2, 2020 Adonko company limited launched ‘Adonko hand sanitizer’ a new product on the market in response to President Akufo-Addo’s appeal to businesses to support and help contain the spread of the virus.

Twenty thousand bottles of these sanitizers were shared to residents in Kumasi for free.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of Angel Broadcasting Network, Samuel Kofi Acheampong said ‘Dr. Oteng took into consideration the general well being of Ghanaians and as such decided to unveil this new product to clamp down initial shortages on the market, beat down the prices so every Ghanaian can own a sanitizer in this critical times’

He urged Ghanaians to purchase original Adonko hand sanitizer as it has the ability to seal all pores in the palm, dries faster and has 70 percent alcohol content that can fight the virus.

Source: Angelfm