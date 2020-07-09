2 hours ago

Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has called on Ghanaian workers to learn to work from home.

According to her, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered the normal way of working where employees would go to the workplace or their offices.

Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM with host Kwami Sefa Kayi, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful was alarmed by the rate of COVID-19 infections in the country and the closure of the Finance Ministry, BOST and other Ministries and companies as a result of the pandemic.

She asked the workers to utilize digital platforms to keep their businesses running till a cure is found for the disease.

"I plead with Ghanaians that every life is precious. Adhering to the protective protocols will save somebody's life, so let's all take this seriously...Nobody knows the behaviour of this disease. It appears it is a designer virus. It keeps mutating. We're learning something new everyday. Why do you want to risk the disease to use you as an experiment?" she lamented.

"Let's learn how to use technology to work and the platforms exist. We have created smart workplace for all these people that you can stay home and still work," she added.

Ursula Owusu further stated; "We need to change our attitude to work. We need to change our way of doing things. That's the change management...There are a few things we need to do and we can't do things the way we've been doing it. It all depends on us."