Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has welcomed the removal of the COVID-19 levy, describing it as an unnecessary tax that unfairly burdened all Ghanaians.

Speaking on TV3’s Key Points on Saturday, November 29, Mr Jackson said the levy had outlived its purpose and disproportionately affected low-income earners.

“COVID is now a memory for us. A levy called COVID-19 has no business being on the tax book—throw it out. I am pleased they took it away. It was a nuisance tax,” he said.

“COVID-19 tax was indiscriminate. It didn’t matter who you were—you paid it. It hit the disadvantaged in society harder than the wealthy.”

Parliament has passed the Value Added Tax Bill, 202, officially scrapping the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy. This move fulfils a key commitment announced in the 2025 Budget and Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review aimed at simplifying the VAT structure and promoting growth.

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, who spearheaded the reforms, said the changes will eliminate distortions, reduce cascading tax effects, improve compliance, and enhance economic efficiency for both households and businesses.

“We promised to abolish the COVID-19 levy. With the support of this House, I am happy to announce today that it is abolished,” Dr Forson told Parliament.

The updated VAT regime is expected to put an estimated GH¢3.7 billion back into the pockets of individuals and businesses in 2026 alone.