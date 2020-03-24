1 hour ago

The Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada, has advised that if Government does not direct a lockdown amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the country will be hit with devastating consequences.

He revealed that the Bureau of Public Safety has monitored the actions Government has put in place to fight COVID-19 and the only way to end this disease is to put in a little more effort which ultimately includes a lockdown.

Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on Happy 98.9FM, he suggested that Government direct a lockdown in the Greater Accra region and the Ashanti region whilst leaving the essential services to work.

“We must start the lockdown now when it is technically in two (2) regions. We don’t want to wait till it escalates. If we don’t do this we will be seeing all sixteen (16) reasons shut down.

We must lockdown many things and leave the essential services related to water, food and drugs to work”, he said.

He admitted that it will be a difficult decision that might greatly affect the economy. However, “it is a decision that must be made”,he added.

The number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana has risen to 27, as of Monday, March, 23rd, 2020. While twenty-five (25) persons are receiving treatment, two (2) persons have died.

