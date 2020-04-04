2 hours ago

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, Waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation & Water Resources together with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly has been involved in a holistic clean up of markets and other major beehives of commercial activities in Accra, Ghana’s capital.

The Minister for sanitation and water resources commended the group Chairman of Zoomlion Ghana Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, for his tremendous efforts in fighting the COVID 19 through sanitation.

The Minister also advised the public to practice social distancing and ensure they use handkerchiefs, tissues and sanitizers any time they get engaged.

However, the mayor of Accra Hon. Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah said that the clean up exercise would not be limited to Accra. He assured that similar cleanup efforts are also on going in Kumasi

“This is simultaneous exercise going on in Accra and kumasi so whatever is being done here same thing is being done in Kumasi, adding that

“As I indicated earlier we are cleaning all the gutters in Accra and we are not going to use only our shovels and the wheelbarrows alone. We are deploying backholes, articulators and all heavy equipment machinery that are necessary for use for the next three days,” he promised.

Speaking further on the clean up exercise, Hon. Adjei Sowah said that they are going to collect refuse and dispose it from all public places that includes markets, lorry stations, streets of Accra and the public within the city.

He added that government would make sure the litter bins mounted along the streets of Accra are empty.

Hon. Sowah heaped praises on the Zoomlion Ghana Limited Chairman for his selfless role in making sure mother Ghana wins the fight against the deadly COVID-19.

The central business centre, Agbogloshie Market, kaneshie market benefited from the clean up exercise on the first day.

The clean up exercise was done by the Ghana Armed forces, Ghana Prison Service, Ghana Fire Service and staffs from zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance Hon. Ken Ofori-Attah in his statement said World Bank has released $65 million out of the $100 million dollars the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government budgeted to help fight Covid 19.

“I know the situation is going to bring a lot of hardship. As the President said, much as we are competent in managing the economy but we are not competent to bring people back to life. So we have to do everything we can do to secure our people by fighting the disease,” the Hon Minister stated.