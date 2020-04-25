5 minutes ago

The Chief Executive of the Techiman Municipal Assembly (TMA) in the Bono East Region, Hon John Kofi Donyina, has inspected lane marking works currently ongoing in the Techiman Central Market.

The biggest market in the country and one of the largest in the sub-region, was shut down last week to pave way for 'strategic measures' by the city authorities to prevent coronavirus in the area.

Although the Bono East Region is yet to record a COVID-19 case, the MCE believes the lane markings will help the traders to strictly observe social distancing in the marketplace.

He said: "Vigilance, self discipline and responsibility can help us prevent COVID-19 pandemic".

The facility which was closed down on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, is set to reopen to business on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.