2 hours ago

Dr. Lawrence writes:

When some us say this Nana Addo is supervising over a fooolish, stupid and a useless government, people say we are being harsh. So tell me, what is the direction of this country? We have a President who doesn’t know what he is doing. He wakes up every morning and all he thinks about is to give a promise. After the promise, you have some 125 useless Ministers and uncountable number of communicators going on radio and TV, defending the promise.

When the speech or whatever nonsense he comes to say backfires, then they find people to blame. If he copied the directives from WHO then they say we should all go by the directives by the President, as if those directives came from his brains.

Yesterday, I heard another foolish promise by the President. He said he was going to build 88 district and 6 Regional hospitals within a year. After that, I said to myself, who at all is sending this man to tell us all these nonsense? Do the people around the President think we as Ghanaians, are so stupid that we believe what this lying man tells us? By the way, do you know they are now going to look for the loan for all these hospital projects in the midst of COVID-19?

First they put him on TV to tell us, his government has set aside $100 million to fight COVID-19. The next day, his finance minister was in Parliament telling Ghanaians that he was now going to apply for that money from the IMF.

At another time, he said he had ordered 50,000 test kits and they will be arriving soon. The next day, some of his foolish communicators were on radio and TV telling us the test kits will arrive that week. It’s over two months now, Doctors and Nurses are still crying for lack of test kits and PPEs.

And then yesterday Bam, he is going to build 88 district and 6 regional hospitals within one year. What kind of nonsense is that? Because we have $1 billion loan from IMF, the government should tell us any nonsense? Does this government know that they have some 7 months to leave office? Don’t they see the writings?

When did this government know it is important to build hospitals? Wasn’t this year meant for roads and cathedral? So now, we don’t eat hospitals or we can still eat them. We still have about GHC1.2 billion worth of uncompleted hospitals that are getting rot. The government should use part of the IMF loan to complete them. That will be more sensible than telling us crap.

Ladies and gentlemen, this government led by Akufo-Addo has no vision. They locked us up when we had a little over 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The reason they gave was that when we move, the virus also moves. When the confirmed cases got to 1042, they lifted the movement but told us to still stay home. That is the characteristics of a foolish government. They don’t know what they are doing, except to copy from leaders, who themselves have failed.

Dr. Lawrence is the Founder of the Diaspora Progressive Movement based in USA.