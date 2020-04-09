3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Nhyiaeso constituency, Evangelist Richard Prah has donated relief items to a number of vulnerable people in his constituency.

The items distributed are bags of rice, Sardine, Sachets of water and boxes of Hand sanitizer..

After the donation, Mr. Prah appealed to stakeholders, NGOs and individuals to support the needy as the nation fights Covid-19.

“There are some people out there who needs a little support to survive because of their condition.

"This is the only time we can support them. Today I presented these items to support persons who genuinely needs help.

"We are not in normal times [but] the little you give out can put smiles on people face.” he told Pure FM.

Evangelist Richard Prah however charged the public to observe all the protocols associated with Covid-19.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank President Akufo-Addo for implementing Mahama’s recommendations towards the fight. However, we must not politicise Covid19” Evangelist Prah added.

He was accompanied by NDC Nhyiaeso Chairman, Ernest Afayam and some Nhyiaeso constituency NDC executives.