In Ghana, it's believed that verbal assault and violence against nurses in the workplace is nothing new.

This has triggered for public advocacy by the Ashanti Regional 2019 Best Performing Nurse, Mr Fosu Owusu-Ansah Benjamin, calling for a total stop of violence against healthcare professionals, especially in this era of coronavirus.

Speaking exclusively to Kaakyire Kwasi Afari on Time FM morning show on the back of international Nurses Day celebration, Mr. Owusu-Ansah observed that the sacrifices and efforts made by nurses in nation-building should highly be respected.

He recounted how badly a taxi driver carrying a patient from Okomfo Anokye Teaching hospital for treatment at St. Patrick's hospital in Offinso rudely rain down insults and spit out on him whilst trying to obtain details of the patient and observing Covid-19 protocols.

He advised patients and visitors to abide by hospital's preventive measures and above all, respect health regulations when visiting health facility's to ensure effective healthcare.

He also encouraged patients to report nurses and other health attendants who refuse their core responsibilities to the hospital authorities for proper sanctions.

The 2019 awards were organised by The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association and awarded to nurses who do extra duties apart from the normal obligations assigned to nurses.