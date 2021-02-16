2 hours ago

Prof. Kofi Agyekum wants the Health Ministry to resort to herbal medicine in treating COVID-19

Dean of the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, says it is about time Ghana resorted to traditional medicine in the fight against coronavirus.

According to Opanin Agyekum, as he is affectionately called, Ghana and for that matter, Africa is gifted with herbal remedies that have the capabilities of treating all forms of ailments, including the new strain that causes COVID-19.

Contributing to a discussion on Peace FM's Kokrokoo on Tuesday monitored by Ghanaguardian.com, the renowned professor indicated that although we cannot entirely rule out the authorized COVID-19 vaccine, our medicinal products cannot be overlooked in saving the lives of Ghanaians.

He, therefore, called on the sector ministry, to as a matter of urgency, focus its attention on traditional remedies in fighting the contagion.

"Yes, you can bring the foreign medicine, there's nothing wrong with that ...but let's be mindful that this is the exact time to focus on our traditional medicine. Unknown to us, that may even be our lifesaver." His position stated.

He added, "So, I'll urge the Health Minister nominee, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, that as soon as his nomination is approved by the Appointment Committee of Parliament, he should focus on the traditional way of treating coronavirus."

As of Tuesday, February 16, 2021, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has hit alarming 542, according to data on the Ghana Health Service's portal.

The report said active cases have shot up 76,492 after some 656 new cases were recorded.

So far, the data showed 68,100 patients have recovered from the disease.