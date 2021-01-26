3 hours ago

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says if Ghanaians fail to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, more restrictions will be introduced which will be tougher than earlier.

“More restrictions could be introduced if this trend continues . . . it will be tougher than before and that will make lives difficult for the less privileged. So we need to adhere to the protocols," he urged.

Ghana currently has 3,613 active cases with 58,150 recoveries.

According to the Ghana Medical Association, unlike an earlier indication that 200 new cases were recorded daily, it has shot up to 'almost 700 a day'.

They have therefore urged government to put a ban on social gatherings such as funerals.

Speaking to this in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who is also a Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, said the government's COVID-19 team will be meeting to deliberate on the next course of action since the cases keep soaring.

