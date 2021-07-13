1 hour ago

The Director of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital otherwise known as Ridge Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Koblah Srofenyoh, has denied that the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the facility is full with COVID-19 cases.

His reaction comes in the wake of a post on social media to that effect.

Although there is a rising COVID-19 cases, it is not true that the beds at the facility have all been filled with patients suffering from the disease, according to the hospital authorities.

The ICU at the regional hospital he said has 16 beds, eight of which contain COVID-19 patients.

There is a rising incidence of COVID-19 cases in the country.